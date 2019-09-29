Relief from the heat is on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are all dry and warm once again this afternoon with dry weather extending into the evening. Temperatures cool into the 70s after sunset without much of a breeze to help keep us cool. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s inland and lower 70s closer to the coast. We won’t have any issues heading into school or work in the morning with dry roads and mostly clear skies. Temperatures warm to the low to mid-90s inland with a few isolated showers and a weak thunderstorm or two possible in the afternoon and early evening. Most of us will miss out on the rain, with slim chances over the next few days.
Above-average heat persists through the end of the week, before our next “cold” front moves over heading into the weekend. This brings the best chance of rain over the next week on Saturday when afternoon highs will be held into the 80s. We could then see widespread lows in the 60s Sunday morning followed by highs in the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon.
Tropics:
Hurricane Lorenzo is a Category 3 hurricane with max sustained wind at 115 miles per hour. Lorenzo will continue to weaken as it moves northeast toward the western islands of the Azores. The remnants of Lorenzo will likely remain just west of Ireland by the end of the week. We are not monitoring any other areas of potential tropical cyclone development.
