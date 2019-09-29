Relief from the heat is on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are all dry and warm once again this afternoon with dry weather extending into the evening. Temperatures cool into the 70s after sunset without much of a breeze to help keep us cool. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s inland and lower 70s closer to the coast. We won’t have any issues heading into school or work in the morning with dry roads and mostly clear skies. Temperatures warm to the low to mid-90s inland with a few isolated showers and a weak thunderstorm or two possible in the afternoon and early evening. Most of us will miss out on the rain, with slim chances over the next few days.