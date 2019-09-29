Savannah Police investigate early morning sexual assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Detectives with Savannah Police are investigating after two women say they were sexually assaulted early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived at a hotel on West Bay Street around 5 a.m. The victims said that were sexually assaulted by two unknown men overnight. They said the last thing they remembered was being in downtown Savannah with the unknown suspects. They believe they were assaulted at another location.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.
