Two children found dead inside Hinesville car

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Hinesville Police are investigating after two toddler-age children were found dead inside of a car in Hinesville on Sunday afternoon.
Captain Tracey Howard with Hinesville Police says that officers found the children inside of a vehicle in the backyard of a Griffin Park residence shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Captain Howard says that it is too early in the investigation to determine how the children ended up inside the car.
