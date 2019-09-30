Artificial reef grows after tugboat sunk off S.C. coast

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -The Betsy Ross Reef off the coast of Beaufort is getting a new addition to help foster marine life in the artificial reef.
The tugboat, dubbed the Grace McAllister, made her final journey out to the Betsy Ross Reef with the help of the tugboat Island Trader. The Grace McAllister was built in 1968 and in 1973 was awarded as a Gallant Ship for rescuing 11 men after two ships collided in a firey explosion in the New York Harbor.
The McAllister will come to her final resting spot alongside the liberty ship Besty Ross for which the reef is named. The Betsy Ross is the largest piece of material on any of South Carolina’s artifical reefs. The trader crew was made up of two men from Savannah, one from Charleston, and the captain from West Palm Beach. They sunk the McAllister as a part of the collaboration between South Carolina DNR and Coastal Conservation Association.
