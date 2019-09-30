Bryan County fire crews conducting fire hydrant testing

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County residents may have noticed more fire crews in the area than usual.
That’s because those crews are testing fire hydrants.
Lt. Curry with Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services said the reason they test the hydrants is to make sure the water pressure is working properly for when they need to use it. He said they usually test the hydrants throughout the county twice a year in March and September.
Hydrant testing is a process that allows the department to open hydrants throughout the county and get pressure readings. He said by doing these tests and getting readings, they are able to get a feel for water flow and water pressure.
Lt. Curry said the nearly 300 hydrants spread out throughout the south end of Bryan County is an uptick from how many there used to be in previous years.
“What I did first is I got a pitot reading. What that is, is that measures the amount of water that’s flowing when the water is moving," Lt. Curry said. "I also got a static reading which is the water that is sitting still, so those two pressures help us figure out our fire flow,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of new construction going on in the area, sometimes water gets turned off and we need to make sure they are there and open and ready to go for when we need them,” Lt. Curry said. "It also gets us out in the public too, and it helps us get to know our neighbors a little bit.”
Fire hydrant flushing can cause a temporary drop in water pressure. It can also cause temporary water discoloration, both are safe and normal, and usually last only a matter of minutes.
