Bryan County fire crews conducting fire hydrant testing

“What I did first is I got a pitot reading. What that is, is that measures the amount of water that’s flowing when the water is moving," Lt. Curry said. "I also got a static reading which is the water that is sitting still, so those two pressures help us figure out our fire flow,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of new construction going on in the area, sometimes water gets turned off and we need to make sure they are there and open and ready to go for when we need them,” Lt. Curry said. "It also gets us out in the public too, and it helps us get to know our neighbors a little bit.”