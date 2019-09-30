Consider This: Checks and balances

Consider this: Whether the president’s request to the Ukraine was an abuse or not - and whether the White House tried to cover the call up or not as alleged in the whistle blower complaint - is no longer the bigger issue. Congress is. They no longer see fit to do the work of the people. Instead of the oversight the Constitution empowers them to do, they’ll draw their conclusions based on their parties talking points, not based on a shred of discussion, investigation, or fact.