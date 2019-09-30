Consider This: Checks and balances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The circus that is our national politics added a new ring last week.
After reports of a whistle blower complaint and allegations that President Trump asked the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe Biden and his son - a request that President Trump freely admits to making - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced she would initiate an impeachment inquiry. Under normal circumstances, a president asking a foreign leader to investigate his political rival should, at the very least, leave all of Congress wanting answers to questions. But alas, these are not normal times.
The checks and balances written into our Constitution have been out of balance so long, it’s hard to remember when the scales tipped over. Congressional Republicans and Democrats alike have long ago decided to put party and politics well ahead of country and democracy.
Consider this: Whether the president’s request to the Ukraine was an abuse or not - and whether the White House tried to cover the call up or not as alleged in the whistle blower complaint - is no longer the bigger issue. Congress is. They no longer see fit to do the work of the people. Instead of the oversight the Constitution empowers them to do, they’ll draw their conclusions based on their parties talking points, not based on a shred of discussion, investigation, or fact.
Our country’s political divide rests squarely on the shoulders on Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConell. With each inquiry, past, present, and future, each side will use their time in the spotlight to argue their preconceived notion with no truth or search for the truth anywhere in sight.
