Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 9-30-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will linger to our north today and dissipate early Tuesday. High pressure builds in Tuesday through Thursday with mainly dry conditions. A cold front is forecast to move through the area Friday. The front will not have much moisture so rain chances remain low but we'll see slightly cooler temps this weekend.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 87-96.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a 10% chance for a shower, low 70-74.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 85-93.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for Saturday shower, highs near 90.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 90.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs near 90.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
The tropics are a little quieter than the past couple of weeks with one system to track.
Hurricane Lorenzo is in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean with winds at 105mph. Lorenzo is forecast to continue moving to the north-northeast and weaken as it moves over cooler waters. Lorenzo will come close to the UK Friday.
