Deputies seek help identifying man in Hilton Head CVS armed robbery case

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in reference to an armed robbery investigation.
Sheriff’s Office officials say on Sunday around 11:37 p.m., a white male entered the CVS on Pope Avenue, displayed a gun to the employees, and robbed the store.
If you can help identify the individual, please contact Cpl. Johnson at 843-441-6375 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
