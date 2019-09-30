Deputies seek help identifying man in Hilton Head CVS armed robbery case

BCSO is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individual in reference to an armed robbery on Sept. 29. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
September 30, 2019 at 11:49 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 11:49 AM

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual in reference to an armed robbery investigation.

Sheriff’s Office officials say on Sunday around 11:37 p.m., a white male entered the CVS on Pope Avenue, displayed a gun to the employees, and robbed the store.

If you can help identify the individual, please contact Cpl. Johnson at 843-441-6375 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

