Frederick Douglass exhibit coming to SCAD Museum of Art

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new exhibit is coming to the SCAD Museum of Art.
The exhibit brings an important part of our nation’s history to life. The “Frederick Douglass Embers of Freedom” will show collections of artifacts from Douglass’ life, as well as modern art inspired by artifacts.
WTOC spoke to Dr. Walter Evans about the collection, and what makes it so unique.
“Well, this is my hometown, and I don’t intend this exhibition to be displayed anymore - at least while I’m around. The material is so fragile. It’s more than 150 years old, and I want to give it a rest," Dr. Evans said.
We’ll show you more when the exhibit debuts on Thursday.
