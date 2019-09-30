Georgia DNR game wardens getting hunters ready for busy season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This time of year is the busy season for game wardens who are constantly out making sure everyone is being safe and responsible while hunting.
“As we fall into late September, early October, that’s when our hunting really kicks off, and that’s primarily deer hunting all over the state," said Douglas Chambers, a game warden with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.
Chambers helps patrol Georgia’s coastal counties. He knows first-hand just how dangerous unsafe hunting practices can be. He says just a few weeks ago, he was hit by pellets from a dove hunter in Bryan County. It’s his goal to help correct unsafe hunting practices and educate hunters so they return home at the end of the day.
“We’re just looking for safety, so knowing what your backdrop is. If somebody is hunting in the woods, is the interstate 50 yards behind them through a relatively thin layer of trees. Those are all the kinds of things...we also want people to be safe when they’re in a deer stand; preferably wearing a harness.”
Chambers added hunters falling out of deer stands is one of the biggest problems they see year to year.
The game warden also pointed out that even if you’re not out in the woods hunting, perhaps walking a trail or just enjoying nature, that it’s still important for you to wear that hunter safety orange when you’re out.
You should also avoid being out in hunting areas during peak hunting hours, which are typically early in the morning or around dusk at night.
Click here to find out more about hunting, licensing and hunter safety.
