‘Keep Bulloch Beautiful’ needs volunteers for weekend event

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you happen to be in Statesboro this coming weekend, you’ll have the chance to help make the city look better.
Organizers of the annual ‘Cleaning up the Boro’ hope to see the usual hundreds of volunteers to not only pick up trash around the community but also to spread a message.
A group called ‘Keep Bulloch Beautiful’ hosts cleanup days in the spring and fall. This particular one happens during Georgia Southern’s GreenFest. Organizers hope the cleanup reminds people of the problems pollution can cause, and that litter not only makes an eyesore but can also clog up storm drains and more.
The organization’s coordinator says they hope to spread the message that everybody benefits from less pollution.
“It’s not just a one-time event. It’s something that you should carry over the rest of the week, the rest of the month, the rest of the half a year,” said Amanda Ross, Keep Bulloch Beautiful.
Ross says the only thing better than people helping pick up the litter is never littering in the first place.
They hope to see groups or individuals come out at 9 a.m. Saturday to get started.
