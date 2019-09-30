Monday: Continued Warm, Mostly Dry Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a dry, partly cloudy, morning across our entire area. The forecast is dry at the moment and remains that way through the morning commute. Some patchy fog is possible, but big delays are unlikely.
Under a few clouds, temperatures warm into the upper 80s or near 90° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s during the afternoon.
Only an isolated thundershower, or two, are possible during the afternoon and early evening. Most remain dry.
Temperatures cool back to more comfortable levels after sunset and we’ll wake up to upper 60s and lower 70s in many spots Tuesday morning. This work-week will be warm, but not as hot as last week.
Most of the week remains mostly dry, but a cold front is forecast to bring cooler temperatures and a slightly greater shot at rain this weekend. Stay tuned.
Have a great Monday,
Cutter
