Multiple CNT operations result in large seizure of drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Several people are in custody following multiple operations conducted by the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team on Friday.
An investigation uncovered information that residents at a home in the 4500 block of Ogeechee Road were selling heroin laced with fentanyl. CNT agents began to make purchases from the home and identified those involved. CNT and Savannah Police SWAT then executed a search warrant early Friday morning. Officers found fentanyl, crystal meth, ecstasy, cocaine, and other substances that have not yet been identified, as well as $800 in cash and six firearms. Four of the firearms were stolen.
CNT arrested 43-year-old Dale Bowers, 40-year-old Wendy Helmy, and 41-year-old Berlin Thornton, all of Savannah. Bowers was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Helmey and Thornton were charged with multiple drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).
A separate investigation led to the execution of another search warrant later that day at a hotel room of the Deluxe Inn. Agents found a variety of substances including heroin, powdered cocaine, and crack cocaine, as well as paraphernalia and two guns, one of which was stolen.
CNT took 37-year-old Luther Ward III into custody. Ward is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are expected.
