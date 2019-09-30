Multiple CNT operations result in large seizure of drugs

An investigation uncovered information that residents at a home in the 4500 block of Ogeechee Road were selling heroin laced with fentanyl. CNT agents began to make purchases from the home and identified those involved. CNT and Savannah Police SWAT then executed a search warrant early Friday morning. Officers found fentanyl, crystal meth, ecstasy, cocaine, and other substances that have not yet been identified, as well as $800 in cash and six firearms. Four of the firearms were stolen.