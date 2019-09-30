Public forums being held for Savannah Mayoral, At-Large candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia will host two candidate forums for the municipal elections in Savannah this week.
The forums are designed to help voters learn more about the issues directly from candidates and their positions on the city’s concerns.
There will be two forums on Thursday, Oct. 3. The Savannah At-Large Candidates Forum will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Savannah Mayoral Candidates Forum will be from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Both of these forums will take place at the Coastal Georgia Center at 305 Fahm Street. Organizers say food trucks will be on hand before the first forum and between the two forums.
Both events are free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to pre-register here.
Participants also can submit their questions for the candidates online here.
