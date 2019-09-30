Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools honors ‘teacher of the year’ with ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local teachers were honored on Monday with a flag raising ceremony.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System honored its Teacher of the Year at the Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts.
Kathy Whitney was the recipient of the award. She teaches gifted students at Garrison K-8.
SCCPSS officials raised the Flag of Learning and Liberty that symbolizes the importance of quality education.
“I love science. I love messes. I just love getting in there and working with the kids, and wearing dinosaur dresses, and just being that teacher that they’ll always remember," Whitney said.
Whitney was crowned Teacher of the Year back in February. Both she and her grandmother graduated from Savannah High School and Armstrong Atlantic State University.
