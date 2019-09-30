Savannah Film Alliance holds Honor Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah held its first Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala on Saturday night.
The theme was “Old Hollywood” and the Savannah Film Alliance invited all of their filmmakers, musicians, and actors to show off their talents.
The Gala honored several key professionals for their contributions to the local film and television industry.
Our very own Cyreia Sandlin was MCing the event. Founder Charles Bowen was also in attendance.
“There are so many people that have dedicated their lives to this industry that simply don’t get the recognition and the honor they deserve so we wanted to rectify that tonight and take these folks that are so often behind the scenes and say thank you for the tremedous work you’re doing in helping grow the Savannah entertainment industry,” said Bowen.
There was also an immersive theater experience planned, where guests could interact and engage with live entertainers.
