Savannah Harbor Expansion Project reaches ‘momentous day’ with inner harbor deepening announcement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The more than two-decade-long process of deepening the Savannah Harbor is in its final stages. The Army Corps announced Monday, the deepening of the inner harbor begins now with a contract awarded to Norfolk Dredging for about a third of the final phase.
Stakeholders called the announcement the biggest news in the entire 23-year project. Leadership at the Georgia Ports Authority believe the deepening impacts the entire nation.
The final phase includes the deepening about 20 miles of the harbor, from Fort Pulaski to the Garden City Terminal, by five feet. The Ports’ executive director said this allows them to put more cargo on ships coming and going. Norfolk Dredging has been contracted to do about six miles of the phase, at a cost of roughly $133 million.
Dredging is not expected to impact ship traffic.
"Our dredgers understand they’re in an active navigation channel, so they will be in and out of the channel throughout the course of dredging, making way for all those commercial navigation ships,” said Spencer Davis, Senior Projects Manager for the US Army Corps of Engineers.
“When ships come, we will move. They have precedent, so we’ll have a schedule when they come in. We’ll get our dredge out of the way and then they’ll go by us,” said Steve Bassett, Contract Administrator for Norfolk Dredging. “We’ll push back into the channel and start again.”
Besides a short break for Christmas, the dredging is a 24-hour, seven-day a week project. The Corps plans to accept a bid for the remaining 14 miles of the inner harbor deepening soon. Davis said there are some environmental concerns with naturally-occurring Cadmium. They must dispose of it properly to avoid negatively affecting avian wildlife.
Federal funding is a big part of this project. Congressman Buddy Carter is confident his colleagues in Congress will fund this project to completion, set for early 2022.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.