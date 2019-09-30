Savannah Police need public’s help to find 3 wanted suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Detectives with the Savannah Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find three wanted men.
Police say 19-year-old Waheed Scriven is 5′11 and weighs around 165 pounds. He is wanted for aggravated assault and is known to frequent the area of the 800 block of Yamacraw Village.
The second wanted man is 19-year-old Tahron Nelson, who is around 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds. He is wanted for aggravated assault and is known to frequent the 5100 block of Cordell Avenue.
Police say 21-year-old James Dontra Smith is 5′11 and weighs around 165 pounds. He is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is known to frequent the 800 block of Yamacraw Village and the 1000 block of W. 36th Street.
Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to call detectives at 912.651.6728, or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912.525.3124.
