Savannah Police seek man wanted for questioning in ongoing investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police are looking for a man wanted for traffic offenses as well as questioning in an ongoing investigation.
Detectives are looking for 37-year-old Juan Delvalle. Delvalle stands around 5′4″, weighs 190 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. Delvalle led Savannah Police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase on Savannah’s south side on September 14th.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 252-3124.
