Area National Night Out events happening Oct. 1

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - National Night Out events usually take place in August, but some states, like South Carolina, can apply for an extension.
The Town of Bluffton is holding its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Eagles Field. Organizers say the hot weather is the main reason for holding the event in October.
National Night Out is an annual unique crime/drug prevention, community-building campaign that promotes law enforcement-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make Bluffton a safer, better place to live. The event is free with free food, safety demonstrations from the Bluffton Township Fire District, and education from local businesses and organizations.
There is plenty of free parking available at Eagle’s Field, and police will be on hand to direct you where to go. Bluffton’s National Night Out will be from 5 to 8 p.m.
There are at least two other National Night Out events happening in our area on Tuesday. In Long County, the Sheriff’s Office is hosting an event at the Recreation Department Office in Ludowici from 6 to 9 p.m.
And in Savannah, police officers will be at the Elks Lodge on Wilshire Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will be the first National Night Out event in the Wilshire neighborhood.
