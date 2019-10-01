Biological mother speaks after twin toddlers found dead in car

All of us at DFCS are heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of Payton and Raelynn Keyes. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Payton and Raelynn and all whose lives have been touched by these children. The thousands of professionals at DFCS work tirelessly to ensure that children who have experienced abuse or neglect can find safety, recovery, and a full life, and we hate to see any child’s life cut short.

Tom Rawlings, Director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services