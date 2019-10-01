Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-1-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will build in from the north today and remain over the area through Thursday. This will keep us mostly sunny and dry. A weak cold front will move through the area Friday night into Saturday. This will bring a few clouds and slightly cooler temps.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 85-93.
Tonight will be mostly clear with any showers ending near sunset, lows 67-74.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers, highs 85-95.
Thursday will mostly sunny with 10% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Saturday and Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
We have one tropical system in the Atlantic Basin and 2 areas to watch. Lorenzo is a category 2 hurricane in the far eastern Atlantic. Lorenzo will weaken as it moves to the north over cooler ocean temps and may come close to the UK Friday.
An area of showers and storms is currently west of Jamaica. This area has 10% chance for development as it moves towards the Yucatan.
Showers and storms located to the southeast of the Bahamas are associated with a surface trough. This area has a 10% chance to develop as it slowly moves to the northeast.
