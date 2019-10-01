Eagles not discouraged after 1-3 start

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - When the Georgia Southern 2019 football schedule was released, a 1-3 record through the first four games was noted as a possibility.
Now that the Eagles sit with that record, there is an air of disappointment in Statesboro.
That feeling does not reside in the Eagle locker room however, says head coach Chad Lunsford. They may not be discouraged, but Lunsford says the Eagles understand things must change quickly.
And Lunsford has confidence it will turn around soon.
“This is where your character comes into play. When we talk about being a Georgia Southern man, and we talk about all these different things from our core values to our identity, it’s easy to do those things when you’re winning, "Lunsford says. "It’s about what are you going to do when you are 1-3. And it’s time to respond and show your true character.”
The Eagles will get a chance to respond quickly this Thursday, when Southern meets South Alabama at 7:30 p.m. Southern is 5-0 all-time vs. South Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.