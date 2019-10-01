Flu vaccine available at several county health departments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may still feel like summer outside, but this year’s flu season has already begun.
Getting vaccinated is the best protection against flu and the Chatham County Health Department now has flu vaccine available. The vaccine is also available in Bryan, Camden, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties.
The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age, including pregnant women.
There are also other things you can do to prevent getting or spreading the flu.
Avoid close contact with sick people.
If you're sick, avoid contact with others and disinfect surfaces or objects you've touched.
If you get sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone.
Try to cough or sneeze into the corner of your elbow and wash your hands with soap and water.
Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
