3 Ga. men convicted after child pornography investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An investigation into child pornography is coming to a close after a third guilty plea was filed in the U.S. District Court this week.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine says 40-year-old Charles Casey Garner of Brooklet plead guilty to one count of production of child pornography. Prior to this, 48-year-old Richard Hunt Moore of Hephzibah, and 40-year-old Carl Scott Ruger of Guyton each plead guilty to one count production of child pornography.
The Department of Justice says the charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and up to 30 years, along with substantial fines, restitution, and asset forfeiture. After completion of the sentences, each will serve a period of supervised release.
Officials say a fourth target in the investigation committed suicide in Illinois before questioning.
According to court documents and testimony, the investigation began when Moore was found with a minor in Augusta. After questioning him, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI found child pornography on electronic devices in Moore’s possession.
Garner, Ruger, and the fourth target were identified during the subsequent investigation that determined the men had been involved in the exploitation of a juvenile for the production of child pornography.
The cases were investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
