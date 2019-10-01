Helpful information for the 2019 Picnic in the Park event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2019 Picnic in the Park event is Sunday, Oct. 6.
The event, hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic, takes place annually in Forsyth Park every October.
According to the Savannah Philharmonic’s website, the event attracts nearly 20,000 people every year. The theme for this year’s event is “Color Your World with Music.”
Information on food vendors can be found by clicking here.
3:00 p.m.: Community performances
- Savannah Arts Academy Orchestra
- Savannah High School
- Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts: Garrison Voices
- U.S. Army 3rd ID Stage Band
7:00 p.m.: Savannah Philharmonic takes the stage
- Gene Chang, conductor
- Emily Yocum Black, soprano
Drone video from the 2018 event:
The Savannah Philharmonic has posted some frequently asked questions to help you prepare for Sunday:
What time can I set up my picnic?
- Beginning at 8:00 am Sunday, October 6th, you can claim your picnic site. There will be designated areas for non-commercial canopies (small tent structures) and non-commercial displays. No unregistered commercial tents or displays will be allowed to set-up. These benefits are solely for event sponsors and approved vendors. If a commercial organization wishes to get involved for the 2020 event, you can email us at info@savnanahphilharmonic.org.
Are there any restrictions on what I can use for my picnic design?
- We don’t allow private generators, firearms, vehicles or hazardous materials.
Where do I register for the Picnic Contest?
- Make sure to register for the Picnic Decoration Contest at the Enmarket tent found on Sponsor Row just to the west of the stage. Registration closes at 6:15 pm.
Will there be security checkpoints?
- No. However, there will be Savannah Police Department officers positioned throughout the entire park and event.
Can I attend without a picnic?
- Yes! Whether you just want to stop by for a few minutes or are from out of town, we invite you to stop by our Food Truck Zone on Drayton Street and one of two beverage tents found along the central walkway in the picnic event area. We will be selling beer, wine, and as well as soft drinks and water provided by Coca-Cola.
- You must stop by our sales tent to purchase your beverage tickets and wristbands. In order to purchase alcoholic beverages, you must be 21 or older and have a picture ID to present to the ID check station team before proceeding to the beverage tent. You will not be served an alcoholic beverage without a designated wristband.
Is there a lost and found?
- Lost and Found is located north of the monument just behind Sponsor Row.
What do I do with my picnic once the event is over?
- Keep Savannah Clean by removing ALL trash and place it in the designated trash and recycling receptacles found throughout the park.
- Keep all designated walkways clear. There will be designated walkways running east to west and north to south in the picnic event space. Please adhere to the signage and keep them clear. This is for ease of access movement through the event and for emergency services for your safety.
Where are the restrooms?
- The public restroom will be found next to Drayton Street and on the central walkway of the park. VIP restrooms are only for sponsor row participants. You cannot purchase a VIP restroom pass.
If you would like to support the Savannah Philharmonic, you can donate by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.