Meeting held to discuss stopping CAT services in Thunderbolt

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday night, the second public meeting was held to discuss the plan to stop CAT bus routes in the City of Thunderbolt.
People at the meeting say when the routes stop, it will be harder for them to get to work. Some are concerned about students getting to school. They say students who attend Johnson High School take CAT buses in the mornings, and they’ll now have to walk further in order to catch the bus.
The reason why CAT buses will no longer operate in Thunderbolt actually started in the ’80′s.
“Back in ’86, cities either opted in our out. The town of Thunderbolt opted out, which means they don’t pay the property taxes on transit that contributes to our operating costs, so right now, it’s illegal for CAT to stop, and we’ve got to stop stopping in the town of Thunderbolt," said Terri Harrison, Chatham Area Transit, Chief Financial Officer.
There were several solutions discussed during the meeting. One is moving the stops just outside of Thunderbolt. Another is holding off on stopping the routes until a compromise is made.
Everything said during the meeting will be taken back to CAT officials who will make a final decision. WTOC will keep you updated.
