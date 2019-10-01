SAFE Shelter, local law enforcement recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Purple is the color that represents the month.
Starting Monday, you’ll see purple ribbons around several trees around Forsyth Park.
Cheryl Branch, executive director for SAFE Shelter, the center for domestic violence services, says domestic abuse isn’t a topic that many people bring up. But SAFE Shelter wants people to discuss it more.
In hopes of starting the conversation, cadets with Savannah Police and Chatham County Police partnered with the nonprofit group to tie ribbons around the trees.
“This is our class that graduated Friday. They started patrol school Sunday. This is one of the things to show them how much of a partner SAFE Shelter is.” Savannah Police Assistant Chief Robert Gavin said.
“That is a huge amount of support. We have both the city and county police. We have people from both the city and county’s domestic violent tasks forces. We have people from the District Attorney’s Office. It makes me feel so proud that we have so much support," Branch said.
Branch says four people have died from domestic abuse in Chatham County, so far this year.
To learn more about the services offered by SAFE Shelter, call 912-629-8888.
