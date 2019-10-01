Savannah Police announce $100,000 reward in unsolved death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police and Crimestoppers announced a $100,000 reward in the 2002 unsolved shooting death of Randy Stevens.
The 42-year-old man was shot inside his Duval Street home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 10. Stevens was on his way to work when he was killed. He was employed at the City of Savannah’s vehicle maintenance facility. Detectives believe the shooting was the result of a robbery.
"This is a very serious situation,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said. “This is another example of how we never give up on trying to address and resolve these issues. I’d also like to thank the donor who is coming forward with a significant contribution that we think will continue to provide us with information that hopefully will lead to a successful resolution in this case.”
“Hopefully today’s anonymous donation will go a long way to providing an incentive for someone to provide information in regard to this case,” said Larry Branson, Director of Crimestoppers. “This exceptional donor has made it clear that if the money does not bring forth information leading to the killer or killers of Randy Stevens, that Crimestoppers is to maintain this money within our tip fund so that other cases might be solved. It takes one phone call.”
Branson says there’s no particular connection between the donor and the victim or his family, adding that the cash was put up after having a conversation with Crimestoppers about crime in general in the community.
“I think this donation really highlights one important thing, and that is the trust and confidence that our community members, and specifically, this community member, has in the Crimestoppers program and their ability to solicit information, and to encourage individuals to bring that information forward," Chief Minter said.
All tips sent to Crimestoppers remain anonymous. Tips can be forwarded to Crimestoppers by calling (912) 234-2020.
