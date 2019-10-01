Savannah Police seek suspect wanted on six felony warrants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Detectives with Savannah Police are trying to locate a man they say is wanted for multiple drug offenses.
34-year-old Sam Riddle is wanted on six felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
Officers executed search warrants after learning of possible illegal drug sales at locations in the 3200 block of Florence Street, and the 2300 block of Pinetree Road in September. They found 287.3 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, 66.1 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of MDMA powder, $1,880 in cash, and various drug paraphernalia.
Riddle was not taken into custody during these searches.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.
