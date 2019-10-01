Savannah Police seek suspect wanted on six felony warrants

Officers executed search warrants after learning of possible illegal drug sales at locations in the 3200 block of Florence Street, and the 2300 block of Pinetree Road in September. They found 287.3 grams of marijuana, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, 66.1 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of MDMA powder, $1,880 in cash, and various drug paraphernalia.