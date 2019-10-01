SCAD releses line-up for 2019 film festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah College of Art and Design has announced the line-up for its 22nd annual film festival.
The festival celebrates the work of both professional and new student filmmakers throughout an eight-day celebration, beginning October 26th.
Attendees will be able to choose from a selection of 159 films, more than any previous film festival the college has held.
“This year’s festival is one of our best and most exciting film line-ups we’ve put together,” said SCAD Savannah Film Festival Executive Director Christina Routhier. “We are thrilled to present eight days of premiere screenings, panels, workshops, and a one-of-a-kind Immersive VR experience to SCAD, our students, and the City of Savannah. One of the highlights of this year’s festival is our annual Wonder Women series which includes award-winning and rising directors, producers, writers, and below the line artists. I am even more proud that the festival will be screening films from over 50 female filmmakers making us one of the few festivals that are celebrating the work of female artists from around the world.”
The festival will welcome more than 63,000 people from around the world, as well as notable actors and visionary writers.
Tickets can be purchased here, by telephone at 912 525-5050, or in person at the Trustees Theater.
A list of the films that will be showcased is below.
- The Aeronauts (Director: Tom Harper. Cast: Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Tom Courtenay, Himesh Patel)
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Director: Marielle Heller. Cast: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper)
- Clemency (Director/Writer: Chinonye Chukwu. Cast: Alfre Woodward, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce, Richard Schiff, Danielle Brooks)
- Harriet (Director: Kasi Lemmons. Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters)
- A Hidden Life (Director: Terrence Malick. Cast: August Diehl and Valerie Pachner)
- Honey Boy (Director: Alma Har’el. Cast: Noah Jupe, Shia LeBeouf, Lucas Hedges, FKA twigs)
- Just Mercy (Director: Destin Daniel Cretton. Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson)
- The King (Director: David Michôd. Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp, Thomasin McKenzie, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn)
- Knives Out (Director: Rian Johnson. Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Frank Oz, Riki Lindhome, Edi Patterson, K Callan, Noah Segan and Christopher Plummer)
- Motherless Brooklyn (Director: Edward Norton. Cast: Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis)
- Pain and Glory (Director: Pedro Almodóvar. Cast: Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia)
- Parasite (Director/Co-Writer: Bong Joon Ho. Cast: Song Kang Ho, Chang Hyae Jin, Choi Woo Sik, Park So Dam)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Director/Writer: Céline Sciamma. Cast: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel)
- The Report (Director: Scott Z. Burns. Cast: Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall, Tim Blake Nelson, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney)
- Seberg (Director: Benedict Andrews. Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Yvan Attal, Stephen Root, Colm Meaney)
- The Truth (Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda. Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke)
- The Two Popes (Director: Fernando Meirelles. Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins, Juan Miinujin)
- Waves (Director/Writer: Trey Edward Shults. Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Taylor Russell, Lucas Hedges, Alexa Demie)
- American Factory (Director: Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar)
- Apollo 11 (Director: Todd Douglas Miller)
- The Biggest Little Farm (Director: John Chester)
- The Cave (Director: Feras Fayyad)
- Diego Maradona (Director: Asif Kapadia)
- The Kingmaker (Director: Lauren Greenfield)
- Knock Down the House (Director: Rachel Lear)
- Maiden (Director: Alex Holmes)
- One Child Nation (Director: Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang)
- Sea of Shadows (Director: Richard Ladkani)
- Booksmart (Director: Olivia Wilde. Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein)
- Mickey and the Bear (Director: Annabelle Attanasio. Cast: Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale, Rebecca Henderson, Calvin Demba, Ben Rosenfield)
- Greener Grass (Director/Writer: Jocelyn De Boer, Dawn Luebbe. Cast: Jocelyn De Boer, Dawn Luebbe, Beck Bennett, Neil Casey, Mary Holland, D’Arcy Carden)
- Official Secrets (Director: Gavin Hood. Cast: Keira Knightley, Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Indira Varma, Rhys Ifans)
- Patti Cake$ (Director Geremy Jasper. Cast: Danielle Macdonald, Sahr Ngaujah, Bridget Everett, Mamoudou Athie)
- Sound of Silence (Director: Michael Tyburski. Cast: Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori
- In Fabric (Director: Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Cast: Riley Keough, Jaedan Lieberher, Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage)
- The Lodge (Director: Peter Strickland. Cast: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, Leo Bill, Hayley Squires, Julian Barratt
- Perks and Perils of Being a Woman: The feminine perspective comes into focus.
- More Than Mental: Film and storytelling as the catharsis for emotional challenges.
- Beyond the Rainbow: Love is love, no matter who, where, or why.
- Home(less): Exploring the many faces of displacement.
- Stay for the Laughs: Finding humor in all times, places, and circumstances.
- Dysfunction Junction: Various views of challenging relationships, and how those who are closest to us can be so far away.
- Wondrous World: Human stories from around the world that intrigue, amaze, and inspire.
- Living on the Edge: Real stories of people under pressure, fighting against the odds.
- Doretha’s Blues (Director/Writer: Channing Godfrey Peoples)
- Girl Callin’ (Director: Tiffany J. Johnson, Writer: Adrienne Childress)
- Human Terrain (Director: Parisa Barani, Writer: Parisa Barani and Jennifer Blackmer)
- Jack and Jo Don’t Want To Die (Director/Writer: Kantú Lentz)
- SHOOT (Director/Writer: Veronica Rodriguez)
- White Echo (Director: Chloë Sevigny)
- Wingmen (Director/Writer: Nicole Emanuele)
- Funan (Director: Denis Do)
- Missing Link (Director: Chris Butler)
- The Swallows of Kabul (Directors: Zabou Breitman, Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec)
- White Snake (Directors: Amp Wong, Ji Zhao
- Alien: Covenant in Utero
- Dinner Party
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- First Man
- Into the Now
- Le Musk: Scent of a Song
- The Sun Ladies
- The Wonder Women Panel Series will focus on the cinematic achievements and contributions of female directors, producers, writers and below the line talent in film and television.
- The Breakouts Panel will be a discussion with some of the hottest up-and-coming actors about their current projects and what’s next in their careers. The Below the Line Panel Series is a curated series of panels highlighting contributions of below-the-line talent to the art of cinema with a focus on casting, costume design, cinematography, and production design.
- Through the Writers on Writing Series, Writers Guild Foundation sits down with screenwriters to illuminate the craft behind their screenplays and their journeys navigating the industry as writers.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.