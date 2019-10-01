2019 State of the Region held on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Elected leaders, business owners, and others attended the 2019 State of the Region on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.
The general consensus is that the leaders of the local governments don’t want to operate in a silo - rather, keep a strong cooperative to move the Lowcountry forward.
With hundreds in attendance, it was an opportunity to network and strengthen connections between the business community and local governments.
“Having almost 700 people in one room where you can at least try educate what each town’s doing, and how to get more information...huge. You can’t get someone’s attention, you can’t get that many people’s attention in one setting," said Mayor Lisa Sulka, Town of Bluffton.
This time, they did, and it was an opportunity to talk about regional goals.
“We’re looking at some things like home rule, getting some regulations back to belong to the towns rather than the state. We’re working together on maybe a housing project, working together on roads. There are not too many things that we’re not working together on,” said Mayor John McCann, Hilton Head Island.
For his town, Mayor McCann noted the opening of Celebration Park, and teased ahead to two new things coming to Hilton Head. Without saying what, he simply said, ‘stay tuned.’
When it comes to funding the Lowcountry’s growth, Mayor Sulka pointed to the Local Option Sales Tax and what she hopes it will do.
“I’m glad we passed it for transportation. We, LOST, which is Local Option Sales Tax, which will not only lower property taxes for all of our residents, but can be some money that can perhaps be bonded to aid in this as we grow," Mayor Sulka said.
Areas of Jasper County, like Hardeeville, are seeing some of the fastest growth in the region. Talk of the Jasper Ocean Terminal and pushing toward that goal was still in the conversation as well.
