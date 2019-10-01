Tuesday: Summer Warmth continues... for now!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The forecast is dry and mild this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s through the morning commute around the Metro; slightly cooler inland. Some patchy fog is possible, but it’s unlikely that there are any delays due to fog.
Under a few clouds, temperatures soar to near 90° at noon and peak in the low to mid-90s between 2 and 4 p.m. or so. Temperatures cool back into the 80s around sunset, then 70s, and we’ll wake up to 60s and lower 70s Wednesday morning.
An isolated shower, storm is possible this afternoon and early evening.
The forecast remains abnormally warm through the rest of the work-week ahead of an approaching strong cold front. Cooler weather, more clouds and a few showers are possible this weekend. A potentially stronger, wetter cold front and storm system arrives by the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
