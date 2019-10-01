Tybee Island voters hear from 3 hopefuls at mayoral forum

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 Tybee voters packed the Burke Day Public Safety Building to figure out who they’ll pick as their new mayor on Nov. 5.
Current Mayor Jason Buelterman announced he would not seek reelection, as he plans to run in a county-wide election next year.
The three new hopefuls hit on several tough topics, most of which had to do with the environment.
The candidates talked about the ongoing Highway 80 project plan, what the city should do to combat the high number of drownings, and how to keep the beach and recycling bins clean.
The final question asked Monday night was, ‘What single change would you make?’
Candidate Wanda Doyle says she would change the city’s communication.
“They don’t watch council meetings, they don’t read agendas, or maybe they don’t look at the packets. I don’t know. The whole island revolves around a rumor mill, so I would like to see if I can change that; talk to as many people as I can, because we need to be a team," Doyle said.
Candidate Mack Stephens advocated for short-term vacation rental changes.
“The fight against STVR. It’s the biggest most single industry on this island that impacts every one of us. It impacts our water, it impacts our sewer, it impacts our garbage, it impacts our neighborhoods and the quality of life in those neighborhoods," Stephens said.
Candidate Shirley Sessions says her one change would stick with infrastructure.
“We have to make significant changes to our infrastructure: our water, our storm flow, our storm drainage, Whether it’s a high tide, whether it’s a hurricane, whatever, you see what happens. I feel like infrastructure has been put on the back burner far too long," Sessions said.
Next week, voters can listen in at the same spot to candidates who want a seat on City Council.
