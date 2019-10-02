Sky Cams
Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays

The Home for the Holidays contest.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ten military members will receive paid round-trip tickets to come home for the holidays.

Savannah/Hilton Head International, in partnership with the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and WTOC, will give away round-trip tickets to send ten military service members home for the holidays. Ten winners serving on active duty in the armed services will be selected to fly home either to or from Savannah/Hilton Head International free of charge this holiday season to spend time with their families and loved ones.

Nominate a service member or yourself by submitting a story in a minimum of 300 words explaining why you or your service member should come home for the holidays.

Winners must be eligible for leave from duty to travel home between November 1, 2021, and February 28, 2022. Click here for the official rules and use the form below to nominate a service member.

Entries close Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 11:59pm EST.

For more information and to enter the contest, please click here.

