Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays

The Home for the Holidays contest.
The Home for the Holidays contest.(Sav/HHI International Airport)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to send five service members home to spend holidays with their families.

It’s all part of the Home for the Holidays contest.

You can nominate a service member online at flySAV.com/holidays by telling us in at least 300 words why they deserve a free trip home. Service members can also nominate themselves.

Entries are due by midnight, this Sunday, Nov. 27.

The winners will be chosen by a committee and then announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on WTOC.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. Police respond to shooting
Chatham County Police investigating shooting on King George Blvd.
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
A Vidalia apartment complex was damaged in a fire.
More than a dozen families displaced after Vidalia apartment complex fire
Candlelight vigil held for Quinton Simon at babysitter’s home

Latest News

400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway
Fire destroys historic home in Liberty Co.
Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hilton Head restaurant
Community in Savannah celebrates the Centennial of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj