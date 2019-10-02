Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to send five service members home to spend holidays with their families.

It’s all part of the Home for the Holidays contest.

You can nominate a service member online at flySAV.com/holidays by telling us in at least 300 words why they deserve a free trip home. Service members can also nominate themselves.

Entries are due by midnight, this Sunday, Nov. 27.

The winners will be chosen by a committee and then announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on WTOC.

