Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Seven military members will receive paid round-trip tickets to come home for the holidays.
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, in partnership with the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and WTOC, will select seven active-duty members to fly home either to or from Savannah/Hilton Head International free of charge this holiday season to spend time with their families and loved ones.
To nominate a service member, you must submit a story in a minimum of 300 words explaining why he or she should come home for the holidays.
