Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-2-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather through Thursday. We'll see near record highs and plenty of sunshine. A cold front moves through late Friday into Saturday. Cooler temps arrive for the weekend with increased rain chances. Another cold front moves in late Monday into Tuesday with much better rain chances.
Today will be mostly sunny and hot, highs 86-95.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 67-73.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, highs 87-97.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
In the tropics the area currently no active tropical systems. The remnants of Lorenzo will move into Ireland Thursday and the UK Friday with heavy rain and tropical storm strength winds.
An area of showers and storms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea will continue to move to the northwest. This will bring showers and storms to the Yucatan and there is a 20% chance for tropical development.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.