Eagles claim J.T. Poston Invitational title for second straight year

CASHIERS, NC. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s men’s golf team quickly got back to the winning ways of a year ago, claiming the J.T. Poston Invitational title for the second straight year.
Sophomore Mason Williams (-13) tied for second, leading a group of four Eagles to finish in the top ten, and Southern set a school and tournament record for low 54-hole record at -47.
The Eagles become the first team in the history of the three Western Carolina-hosted events at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley to repeat as champions, and carded 63 birdies over the three rounds.
Senior Brett Barron (-10) tied for fourth, Ben Carr (-9) tied for seventh, and Jake Maples (-8) finished ninth. Southern travels to South Bend, IN for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Classic next week. The Eagles finished second in that tournament a year ago.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.