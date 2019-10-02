Garden City Police Department trying to locate man, concerned about his well-being

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is asking for help locating a man. The department is concerned about his well-being.
Paul Dionne is a 49-year-old man who stands about 6 feet tall with a slim build. He may be driving a white 2005 Toyota Corolla with an unknown Massachusetts license plate, according to the police department.
The vehicle has two stickers on the rear: “CC” and “SNK”.
Dionne may be working at a cafeteria on SCAD’s campus, according to the police department.
If anyone has any information about his whereabouts please call the Garden City Police Department, LT Talley at 912-210-0505 or 912-966-7787 immediately.
