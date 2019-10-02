Georgia Southern hoping to create sustainability degrees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Georgia Southern University could soon have a hand in helping make the university more environmentally friendly.
The Center for Sustainability has been around for a decade. But they plan to add more to it to include students and teach them, maybe even to graduation day.
The announcement of changes comes with the university's “Greenfest” coming up this weekend. The center uses it to show people the impact trash and other pollution can have on the environment.
Georgia Southern hopes to expand on that and educate students more and even create a field of degrees in sustainability, starting with a bachelor’s degree and eventually adding a doctorate.
“We want to make sure we're delivering a curriculum that is meaningful to the students. But also, there are great jobs in sustainability areas, and we want to make sure that we're training students for that next generation of jobs,” University Provost Dr. Carl Reiber said.
He says faculty have already worked on what the courses would be involved for a four-year degree and/or a master's degree. He thinks they could one day offer a doctorate in sustainability.
Everything for offering a new degree must be approved by the Board of Regents.
He says the undergrad and master’s degree plans could be rolled out as soon as 2020.
