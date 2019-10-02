Hilton Head second grade student brought 2 knives to school

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A second-grader made a threat last week at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts.
The student brought two knives to school to hurt another student. The student said she was thinking of “being mean to someone”, according to the police report. That's how she justified sneaking knives out of her parent’s kitchen and bringing them to school.
"Weapons of any kind don’t have any place in the school. Anytime anywhere. And so, we have very stringent policies that you can’t bring knives to school,” Beaufort County School District Director of Communications Jim Foster said.
Foster said he cannot give any information regarding the incident since it is a police matter, but WTOC did get the incident report.
In the report, the student who brought the knives is quoted as saying as she was mad at another student and was going to kill him with a knife.
Once teachers were alerted to the plan, they took all the students involved to administrative officials. When they went through the student’s backpacks, they found the second-grade girl had packed two kitchen knives in her backpack.
According to the report, teachers found a butter knife with the 3 1/2-inch blade as well as a steak knife, with a four-inch blade. Any blade over two inches is considered a level four offense to the school district.
"We have five levels of offenses in our student code of conduct. Level five being the most serious. Of those five this is a level four offense,” Foster said.
The punishment for a level four offense is up to 10 days out of school suspension with a recommendation for expulsion or assignment to an alternative school.
So, why would a second-grader want to hurt her classmates? According to the incident report, she says she was mad at a student because she thought they liked another student.
"In this case, a student notified an adult, as they are supposed to do, when they have a safety concern. The adults and the administration investigated it with law-enforcement and pursued it with law-enforcement,” Foster said.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, advised the parents of every student involved, and interviewed the victims. Under federal law, the school system cannot disclose what discipline the child in question will be facing, but the report says all parents have been notified and the knives have been taken into evidence.
