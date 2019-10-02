Mobile classrooms being tested for formaldehyde at River Ridge Academy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Mobile classrooms are being tested for chemicals at a school in the Lowcountry.
A test kit detected formaldehyde at River Ridge Academy.
Eight classrooms of students have been displaced at River Ridge since the Beaufort County School District said formaldehyde was reported to be found in their classrooms.
This week, the district was alerted by a parent that there were levels of formaldehyde detected in River Ridge Academy's mobile classroom that needed to be investigated. The parent purchased an over the counter air quality control gauge, and personally tested the air quality. They let the district know on Tuesday about the chemical.
The district then brought in a private sector company to take professional grade readings of the classrooms formaldehyde levels. They are waiting on those results to come back, but after paying for expedited testing, they are expecting to have answers by the end of the week.
The district says they don't know what the results will say, but elevated levels of formaldehyde would be very unusual for the mobile classrooms.
As for the students, they are taking safety measures as a top priority.
"We had to move eight classes of students out of that eight-classroom mobile unit. Several of those classrooms went into the library, the media center at the school. And the other classes were sent to classrooms that typically are occupied by art teachers, music teachers, we move them out of the classrooms, and they are going and visiting other classrooms around the school on carts. It's not convenient but it's something we have to do to be safe,” Beaufort County School District Director of Communications Jim Foster said.
These mobiles have faced similar issues after standing water was creating a smell in the mobile classrooms last spring. But that has since been taken care of, and the district says the two issues are not related.
WTOC did some research and found out it's fairly common for formaldehyde to be used in building materials.
According to the CDC, there are small amounts of formaldehyde in nearly all homes. Formaldehyde levels are higher in newly manufactured wood products such as flooring and furniture.
Formaldehyde can also be found in some fabrics like curtains and drapes.
The CDC says formaldehyde tests don’t need to be done unless you can still smell strong chemical odors or if you have symptoms like breathing problems and irritation only when you’re in your home.
Here is more information on the chemical from the National Institutes of Health and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
