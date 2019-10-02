Mobile classrooms being tested for formaldehyde at River Ridge Academy

"We had to move eight classes of students out of that eight-classroom mobile unit. Several of those classrooms went into the library, the media center at the school. And the other classes were sent to classrooms that typically are occupied by art teachers, music teachers, we move them out of the classrooms, and they are going and visiting other classrooms around the school on carts. It's not convenient but it's something we have to do to be safe,” Beaufort County School District Director of Communications Jim Foster said.