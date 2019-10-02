Mobile home destroyed by fire in Hinesville, displacing 2 adults

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A cooking fire has displaced two people from their home in Hinesville.
The Hinesville Fire Department says they responded to a fire around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night at a mobile home in the Happy Acres Mobile Home Park on Kelly Drive. They say flames had mostly engulfed the home by the time firefighters arrived.
Even though fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes, the home was destroyed.
The fire department is investigating the cause but says they believe it was a grease fire.
"They left the kitchen to go do some laundry and when they came back the kitchen was on fire," said Captain Robert Kitchens, Public Information Officer, Hinesville Fire Department.
The Red Cross has been notified of the loss of the home. The fire department did not yet know if they would be assisting the two residents.
