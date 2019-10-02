Municipalities Candidate Meet & Greet being held for Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County voters will get to hear from some of the candidates running for office in the November election on Wednesday.
Concerned Citizens of Savannah has invited the candidates running in Savannah, Tybee Island, Pooler, Garden City, and Port Wentworth to say a few words at a public event. With just a few weeks to go before the election, the group says citizens need to know who they’re voting for before heading to the polls.
Currently, there are 38 candidates across the five municipalities scheduled to be in attendance. Each candidate will get a few minutes to speak.
Wednesday’s meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church at 328 Tibet Avenue.
There will also be opportunities to register to vote and learn about absentee ballots.
