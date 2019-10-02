RBC Heritage accepting 2020 volunteer applications

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage is South Carolina’s only PGA Tour event and it brought more than $102 million in visitor spending this year alone, according to a survey conducted by Clemson University’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management.
If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of the RBC Heritage yourself, now is your chance. They’re accepting volunteer applications for the 2020 tournament.
The tournament will be held April 13-19 of next year at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Applications were emailed to all past volunteers on September 16th, but they are always looking for more.
RBC Heritage volunteers are annually rated among the best on the PGA Tour. There were just under 1,200 volunteers for 2019′s tournament.
You can get an opportunity to get inside the ropes with some of the top players in the game volunteering as a marshal or working with the PGA Tour on the shot link laser, but even if you don’t know much about golf, there are still hospitality and ambassador positions and shuttle drivers; they even need people to help the players and their families get around and with childcare.
Without the volunteers, officials say there is no RBC Heritage.
“It’s the volunteers that help us run this amazing tournament that lets us provide to our charities," said Sydney Brewton, the Volunteer Coordinator for the RBC Heritage. "With this tournament, since the Heritage Classic Foundation has been formed in 1987, we’ve raised $43 million for charities and like you said, without the volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do that.”
Many of the volunteers do undergo training prior to the tournament, so keep that in mind when applying.
You can find the application link here.
Applications for the 2020 Heritage Classic Foundation Scholar Awards are now available online for Beaufort and Jasper counties high school students.
The foundation will name 10 scholars from the 2020 graduating class.
The foundation says each scholar has the opportunity to receive a 4-year grant up to $16,000 to $20,000.
The deadline is Nov. 15. The scholars will be recognized at the 52nd annual RBC Heritage.
You can find that application by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.