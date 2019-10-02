Record number of SC Education Lotto’s Pick 4 players win using all-2s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A record number of players won the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Pick 4 game Saturday by using the same number in all four slots.
The winning number, 2222, will cost the lottery more than $3.4 million, a record payout for the game.
A long line of winners waited outside the lottery’s offices in Columbia Monday to receive their jackpots of anywhere between $2,500 to $5,000, depending on the price paid for the ticket.
One winner in line said she chose the number in memory of her daughter while another chose the winning number because her birthday was Feb. 22.
Another winner told lottery officials they had played all-2s for years.
And one winner played 2222 a total of 16 times on Saturday to win $80,000, lottery officials played.
The last time quadruple twos were drawn, on July 8, 2012, a total of 652 wins were reported.
