Savannah community center demolished, residents weigh in on new center design

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A decades-old community center in disrepair on Savannah’s west side is no more. The City of Savannah had the Hudson Hill Community Center demolished over the weekend, nearly a year after closing it because of structural issues.
Cracking foundation discovered by building inspectors led them to deem the building unsafe for the dozens who called it their community center.
After a site review, it was determined that the building couldn't be salvaged.
The City posted a video on their Facebook page showing the demolition, something the District’s Alderman, Van Johnson, knew had to happen.
“We were able to secure three-million dollars from the general fund to be able to demolish the center, to remediate whatever issues are going on with the soil, and then to build a brand new center," Alderman Johnson said.
A grand opening for the new Hudson Hill Community Center is expected sometime in the spring or early summer of 2021, but a lot has to happen before now and then.
Alderman Johnson said “We started meeting with residents this past Monday to really get their feel about a design for a new center, working within the financial constraints that we have. And then we get into the design process. And then we actually bid for a contractor to actually build, and then we’re on our way.”
Johnson added time is of the essence, though, as the cost of construction only goes up the longer they wait.
“We want to make sure we give due time and due process to the citizens to get their input. But then on the other part of it, we also know that we’re running against the clock.”
