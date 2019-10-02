Savannah Film Alliance reacts to temporary halt of new Ga. abortion law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The film industry pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars to the state of Georgia last year.
WTOC spoke with the founder of the Savannah Film Alliance to see what the federal court decision could mean moving forward.
So, when word of some production companies pulling projects out, including in Savannah, that got the attention of those who recognize the importance of the film and TV business in the city.
But that's not to say enough bailed out to cause panic among film and TV advocates, like Savannah Film Alliance Founder Charles Bowen.
"I think that the vast majority of production companies, and all the major ones, took the attitude of let’s wait and see if the legal system does its job before we make a decision. And now that the legal system has done its job, I think that business will continue to move forward as usual,” Bowen said.
Bowen says the federal court judge’s decision to temporarily halt the new abortion law didn’t surprise him, rather, it was the detail the judge went into in the opinion.
"It made it crystal clear that the state is on a losing path in seeking to defend this law, but I think that overall he did the only thing that he could do,” Bowen said.
Bowen calls the judge’s decision a good thing for Savannah, and all the businesses that rely on revenue from film and TV production companies.
