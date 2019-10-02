Savannah man wanted for armed robbery in Okatie

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Officials in Beaufort County are looking for a man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Okatie Enmark.
Investigators say the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Sept. 21.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went into the store, told the cashier he had a gun, then demanded money. He got the cash and left in a white SUV.
After investigating, officials believe the suspect is 39-year-old Melvin Cochran, Jr. of Savannah. They think he might still be in the Savannah area.
If you know Cochran’s whereabouts, call BCSO Dispatch.
